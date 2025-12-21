Left Menu

High Court Assigns CBI to Investigate Suspicious Death of 13-Year-Old

The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has moved the investigation of a 13-year-old girl's suspicious death to the CBI, based on the father's request. The court ordered the agency to submit a status report within three months, ensuring transparency and thoroughness in the investigation process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 21-12-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 16:12 IST
High Court Assigns CBI to Investigate Suspicious Death of 13-Year-Old
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has transferred the investigation of a 13-year-old girl's suspicious death to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). This decision follows the girl's father's petition, filed over his concerns that she may have been raped and murdered.

Justice Rahul Bharti instructed the CBI to execute a preliminary verification and subsequent investigation in line with legal protocols after reviewing a writ petition brought by Mukhtyar Ali, the girl's father. The court also handed over the existing inquiry records from the local police to the CBI.

The CBI was directed to keep the chief judicial magistrate informed of the investigation's progress within three months to guarantee complete oversight. Local police have been asked to provide full cooperation to the federal agency throughout the investigation.

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025