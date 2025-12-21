High Court Assigns CBI to Investigate Suspicious Death of 13-Year-Old

The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has transferred the investigation of a 13-year-old girl's suspicious death to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). This decision follows the girl's father's petition, filed over his concerns that she may have been raped and murdered.

Justice Rahul Bharti instructed the CBI to execute a preliminary verification and subsequent investigation in line with legal protocols after reviewing a writ petition brought by Mukhtyar Ali, the girl's father. The court also handed over the existing inquiry records from the local police to the CBI.

The CBI was directed to keep the chief judicial magistrate informed of the investigation's progress within three months to guarantee complete oversight. Local police have been asked to provide full cooperation to the federal agency throughout the investigation.