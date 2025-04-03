Leadership Shake-up at Gokhale Institute: Sanjeev Sanyal Replaced as Chancellor Amid Controversy
Sanjeev Sanyal has been removed as Chancellor of Gokhale Institute of Politics & Economics due to the declining academic standards and lack of improvement plans. Former judge SC Dharmadhikari is appointed as his successor, amidst confusion caused by misleading online posts.
Sanjeev Sanyal was relieved of his duties as Chancellor of the Gokhale Institute of Politics & Economics (GIPE) due to declining academic performance and the absence of effective measures for improvement, as announced by the governing Servants of India Society.
SC Dharmadhikari, a former Bombay High Court judge, will succeed Sanyal, according to a letter from SIS President Damodar Sahoo. The letter highlighted the institution's drop to a 'B' grade in NAAC accreditation and criticized Sanyal's tenure for not offering a concrete improvement plan.
Despite attempts to address the issue, confusion arose from a misleading social media post suggesting no changes had occurred at GIPE, a claim refuted by SIS Secretary Milind Deshmukh. The society confirmed the authenticity of the changes and is investigating the origin of the misleading information.
