Leadership Shake-up at Gokhale Institute: Sanjeev Sanyal Replaced as Chancellor Amid Controversy

Sanjeev Sanyal was relieved of his duties as Chancellor of the Gokhale Institute of Politics & Economics (GIPE) due to declining academic performance and the absence of effective measures for improvement, as announced by the governing Servants of India Society.

SC Dharmadhikari, a former Bombay High Court judge, will succeed Sanyal, according to a letter from SIS President Damodar Sahoo. The letter highlighted the institution's drop to a 'B' grade in NAAC accreditation and criticized Sanyal's tenure for not offering a concrete improvement plan.

Despite attempts to address the issue, confusion arose from a misleading social media post suggesting no changes had occurred at GIPE, a claim refuted by SIS Secretary Milind Deshmukh. The society confirmed the authenticity of the changes and is investigating the origin of the misleading information.

(With inputs from agencies.)