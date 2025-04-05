UGC's New Regulations Align Indian Education with Global Standards

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has unveiled a new set of regulations intended to streamline the process of recognizing and granting equivalence to academic qualifications obtained from foreign institutions. This move is seen as a step forward in aligning the Indian education system with global standards.

Approved under the UGC (Recognition and Grant of Equivalence to Qualifications Obtained from Foreign Educational Institutions) Regulations, 2025, the rules allow for the recognition of qualifications from foreign offshore campuses provided they meet the specified criteria. Notably, qualifications acquired via franchising arrangements will not receive equivalence.

The new regulations are poised to significantly benefit Indian students studying abroad who wish to continue their academic or professional endeavors in India. However, professional qualifications in fields such as medicine, pharmacy, nursing, law, and architecture remain outside the purview of this policy, as these are regulated by India's respective statutory councils.

(With inputs from agencies.)