New York Stands Firm on Diversity Practices Against Federal Pressure

State officials in New York have announced their refusal to adhere to the Trump administration's demands to halt diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices in public schools.

In a letter to the federal Education Department, Daniel Morton-Bentley, counsel and deputy commissioner of the state's Department of Education, stated that the federal agency lacks the authority to make such demands. He emphasized that no laws prohibit DEI principles.

The administration's ultimatum ties federal education funding to the cessation of DEI practices, a move critics argue contradicts promises to return control to states.

