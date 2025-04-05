Left Menu

New York Stands Firm on Diversity Practices Against Federal Pressure

New York state officials are resisting the Trump administration's demand to end diversity, equity, and inclusion practices in public schools. The state argues the federal Department of Education lacks the authority to terminate funding over such issues, citing their compliance with federal civil rights laws.

Updated: 05-04-2025 22:30 IST
State officials in New York have announced their refusal to adhere to the Trump administration's demands to halt diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices in public schools.

In a letter to the federal Education Department, Daniel Morton-Bentley, counsel and deputy commissioner of the state's Department of Education, stated that the federal agency lacks the authority to make such demands. He emphasized that no laws prohibit DEI principles.

The administration's ultimatum ties federal education funding to the cessation of DEI practices, a move critics argue contradicts promises to return control to states.

