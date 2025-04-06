Left Menu

Punjab's 'Sikhya Kranti' Education Festival: Transforming Schools for Modern Learning

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains announced the 'Sikhya Kranti,' a 54-day festival starting April 7, set to unveil infrastructure projects valued at Rs 2,000 crore in 12,000 government schools, aiming to provide modern, equitable education through enhanced facilities, smart classrooms, and Schools of Eminence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-04-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 20:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab's Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains has unveiled an ambitious initiative titled 'Sikhya Kranti,' a 54-day education festival, commencing on April 7. This program will see the launch of infrastructure projects worth Rs 2,000 crore across 12,000 government schools, marking a significant step towards transforming the educational landscape of the state.

Bains emphasized the administration's dedication to building a modern, equitable learning environment, ensuring students have access to essential amenities like clean water, WiFi, and separate restrooms. The initiative includes constructing new classrooms, smart classrooms, and Schools of Eminence, signifying a move towards technology-integrated education.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, alongside key dignitaries, is set to inaugurate new projects, highlighting the state's role as a pioneer in educational reform. The initiative also includes the employment of campus managers and security personnel, with over 10,000 students already benefiting from enhanced transportation services. The government's annual commitment of over Rs 200 crore underscores its long-term vision for maintaining improved educational facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

