Netflix Drama 'Adolescence' Sparks Global Conversation on Online Misogyny

The Netflix series 'Adolescence' has captivated global audiences, shedding light on the hidden world of online misogyny. The four-part British drama has become a sensation, viewed by over 96 million people since its release.

The series begins with a shocking scene of armed police raiding a young boy's home and unfolds to explore themes of toxic online cultures. It highlights the dangerous transformation of common teenage insecurities into misogyny, according to campaigners and film critics.

The show has sparked national conversations, with British authorities urging parents to monitor their children's online activities. Educators see it as a pivotal resource for introducing discussions around digital safety and the risks of online radicalization.

