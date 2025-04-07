Goa Schools See High Attendance as Academic Year Shifts to April

In a significant shift in the academic schedule, schools in Goa reported around 90% attendance as classes transitioned to begin in April instead of June, according to an official announcement.

The change aligns Goa's academic calendar with the National Education Policy, despite protests from parents outside the Directorate of Education in response to the state's decision to prepone the year.

Prasad Lolienkar, State Education Secretary, noted that most students appeared content with the new schedule, although some complained about the heat and requested better sports facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)