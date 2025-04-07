Goa Schools See High Attendance as Academic Year Shifts to April
Schools in Goa recorded about 90% attendance as the academic year transitioned from June to April, aligning with the National Education Policy. Despite a protest by parents, students seemed mostly satisfied, although some expressed concerns about the heat and requested better sports infrastructure.
In a significant shift in the academic schedule, schools in Goa reported around 90% attendance as classes transitioned to begin in April instead of June, according to an official announcement.
The change aligns Goa's academic calendar with the National Education Policy, despite protests from parents outside the Directorate of Education in response to the state's decision to prepone the year.
Prasad Lolienkar, State Education Secretary, noted that most students appeared content with the new schedule, although some complained about the heat and requested better sports facilities.
