Strengthening Web Security for Maharashtra Exam Results Websites
Maharashtra IT Minister Ashish Shelar has ordered officials to enhance website capacity and cyber security for the Maharashtra education board. The sites frequently face technical problems during exam results releases. Reports on current capacities and security measures are due within seven days, aimed at benefiting students statewide.
Maharashtra's Information Technology Minister, Ashish Shelar, has issued a directive to bolster the technological robustness and cyber security of the state's education board websites. These platforms, crucial for hosting SSC and HSC exam results, often face capacity and security challenges.
Shelar led a joint review meeting with key officials from the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education and the Information Technology Department. The necessity of load testing and capacity enhancements was highlighted for accommodating the high number of simultaneous student logins during result announcements.
Cybersecurity remains a pivotal concern, with Shelar mandating a comprehensive report on securing these platforms within the week. The meeting included MSBSHSE Chairperson Sharad Gosavi, School Education Department Deputy Secretary Tushar Mahajan, and IT Department Director Anil Bhandari.
(With inputs from agencies.)
