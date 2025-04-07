Left Menu

Disgruntled Teachers Demand Concrete Job Assurances from West Bengal CM

West Bengal teachers, affected by a Supreme Court decision voiding their jobs, expressed dissatisfaction with CM Mamata Banerjee's assurances at a recent meeting. They critiqued the lack of clear guarantees for job reinstatement and expressed concerns over their financial stability and career future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-04-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 18:50 IST
Disgruntled Teachers Demand Concrete Job Assurances from West Bengal CM
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During a recent meeting in West Bengal, teachers whose positions were annulled by a Supreme Court ruling voiced their grievances against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's assurances. The teachers claimed that the meeting yielded no concrete solutions to their plight.

Presenting evidence from the 2016 SSC recruitment exam, educator Suman Biswas criticized the absence of promises regarding the reinstatement of 'untainted' candidates. Allegations of OMR sheet tampering have shadowed the examination process, further complicating the situation for deserving candidates.

Other affected teachers expressed skepticism about proposed voluntary service measures, fearing potential legal repercussions. Despite CM's promises of support, the lack of written guarantees has left many in a state of uncertainty, worrying about their livelihoods and financial responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025