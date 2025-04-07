Disgruntled Teachers Demand Concrete Job Assurances from West Bengal CM
West Bengal teachers, affected by a Supreme Court decision voiding their jobs, expressed dissatisfaction with CM Mamata Banerjee's assurances at a recent meeting. They critiqued the lack of clear guarantees for job reinstatement and expressed concerns over their financial stability and career future.
- Country:
- India
During a recent meeting in West Bengal, teachers whose positions were annulled by a Supreme Court ruling voiced their grievances against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's assurances. The teachers claimed that the meeting yielded no concrete solutions to their plight.
Presenting evidence from the 2016 SSC recruitment exam, educator Suman Biswas criticized the absence of promises regarding the reinstatement of 'untainted' candidates. Allegations of OMR sheet tampering have shadowed the examination process, further complicating the situation for deserving candidates.
Other affected teachers expressed skepticism about proposed voluntary service measures, fearing potential legal repercussions. Despite CM's promises of support, the lack of written guarantees has left many in a state of uncertainty, worrying about their livelihoods and financial responsibilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)