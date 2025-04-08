Left Menu

India Rolls Out First Integrated Curriculum for Buddhist Monasteries

India will launch a unified curriculum for Buddhist monasteries in the Himalayan region to foster patriotism and reduce China's influence. This initiative seeks to merge religious education with nationally recognized academics, preparing students for broader societal roles and safeguarding India's cultural heritages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 11:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India is set to launch its first unified school curriculum for Buddhist monasteries, aiming to harmonize education programs and promote patriotism in religious centers across the Himalayan region, near the border with China.

The nation, steeped in Buddhist history, has seen many Tibetan monasteries established since the 1950s. However, a shift is anticipated as India endeavors to shield religious teachings from China's sway. Maling Gombu, a Buddhist affiliate of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, emphasized fostering Indian identity alongside Buddhism, ensuring China cannot dictate the direction of Himalayan monasteries.

The new curriculum, developed over five years, will certify education in approximately 600 monasteries, offering studies in Indian and Tibetan Buddhist traditions alongside modern subjects. This effort strives to prepare students for life beyond monastery walls while retaining cultural essence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

