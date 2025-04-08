Empowering Education: A Deputy Commissioner's Commitment to School Excellence

Deputy Commissioner of Kangra, Hem Raj Bairwa, has taken a pivotal step by adopting the Government Senior Secondary School in Bagli, one of the region's oldest educational institutions. This move is part of the Himachal Pradesh government's 'Apna Vidyalaya: School Adoption' programme.

During his recent visit, the Deputy Commissioner engaged with students, faculty, and the School Management Committee to evaluate the school's academic environment and share his developmental vision. The initiative aims to bridge educational gaps by involving public figures in uplifting government schools.

Bairwa detailed plans for regular career counseling, legal rights education, and anti-drug initiatives. He also highlighted the importance of using social media wisely and fostering excellence in academics, sports, and extracurricular activities.

