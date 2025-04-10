Govt Introduces Education and Training Amendment Bill to Boost Student Outcomes

The Government is taking bold steps to enhance the quality of New Zealand's education system by introducing the Education and Training Amendment Bill (No 2) to Parliament. The bill aims to improve student achievement, attendance, and overall educational outcomes, while also addressing teacher competence and disciplinary standards. Education Minister Erica Stanford expressed that the government is committed to delivering a world-leading education system and ensuring that every child has the best opportunity for success.

In a move to strengthen student outcomes, the bill proposes several key changes to the Education Act, including prioritizing educational achievement as the primary objective for school boards. Schools will now be required to focus on raising academic standards, ensuring that educational outcomes are at the forefront of their goals. The bill also removes the Minister’s power to issue a statement of national education and learning priorities (NELP), a move intended to give schools more autonomy in determining the educational priorities that best serve their communities.

One of the bill’s most significant changes involves the relationship between schools and unions, particularly with regard to strike action. Currently, unions are required to provide only three days' notice before taking strike action. Under the new amendments, unions would need to give seven days' notice, providing schools and parents more time to prepare for potential disruptions. This change is expected to reduce the uncertainty and help maintain a more stable learning environment for students.

The bill also seeks to strengthen the Government's role in Initial Teacher Education (ITE), ensuring that future educators receive the best possible training. The proposed changes aim to improve the quality and consistency of teacher preparation programs, with a focus on meeting the needs of a rapidly changing educational landscape. Additionally, the Teaching Council’s disciplinary and competence processes will be strengthened to ensure that teachers maintain the highest standards of professionalism.

As part of the Government’s push to improve student attendance, the bill will require all schools to develop Attendance Management Plans by Term 1 of 2026. The attendance plan will be a critical tool for schools in managing student absences, and it will be mandatory for schools to intervene when absenteeism becomes a concern. Associate Minister of Education David Seymour emphasized that the Government’s ultimate goal is to have 80 percent of students attending school at least 90 percent of the time by 2030. The bill supports this goal by ensuring that every school has a clear and effective strategy for addressing attendance issues.

The Government's focus on student attendance is further highlighted by the Stepped Attendance Response (STAR) initiative, which aims to prevent chronic absenteeism and keep students engaged in learning. The initiative’s premise is that no child should be left behind, and interventions will be triggered when absenteeism reaches critical levels. Although many schools have already started implementing STAR, the bill ensures that all schools have a formalized attendance management plan by 2026, aligning with the broader goals of improved attendance and academic performance.

In addition to the attendance measures, the bill includes provisions to protect academic freedom and freedom of expression within universities. Universities Minister Dr. Shane Reti noted that while some universities have taken a strong stance on protecting these fundamental rights, others have been less proactive. The proposed changes will require university councils to adopt clear policies ensuring that staff and students can express their opinions freely without fear of censorship or retaliation. This move aims to strengthen the role of universities as the “critic and conscience of society,” encouraging open debate and intellectual diversity on campus.

The Education and Training Amendment Bill (No 2) also makes several other amendments to improve the overall health of the education system. Changes include the criteria for issuing principal eligibility, requirements for charging international student fees, and the allocation of National Student Numbers to researchers. These amendments are designed to ensure that New Zealand’s education system remains robust and adaptable to future challenges.

Minister Stanford emphasized that these reforms are crucial for developing the workforce of the future and establishing a knowledge-rich curriculum grounded in the science of learning. By implementing these changes, the Government aims to create an education system that supports every student in achieving their full potential.

Looking forward, the Government remains committed to its bold targets and objectives, with a strong focus on ensuring that all students have the opportunity to succeed in school and beyond. The bill marks another step forward in realizing the Government’s vision of a world-class education system that prepares students for the challenges and opportunities of the future.