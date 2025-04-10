School Principal Suspended After Viral Video Sparks Outrage
A school principal was suspended following a viral video showing a student sitting outside her classroomwriting her final exam during her first menstrual cycle. The incident, involving a Scheduled Caste studentat a school in Senguttaipalayam, Pollachi, prompted an inquiry by the education department.
- Country:
- India
The principal of a matriculation school in Senguttaipalayam, Pollachi, has been suspended following a controversyinvolving a Class VIII student forced to write her annual exam outside her classroom during her first menstrual cycle.
After a video of the young girl writing her final exam on the school premises went viral, it drew significant attention,leading to an inquiry led by Additional Superintendent of Police, Shrishti Singh. The incident also caught theattention of the school education department, demanding an explanation from the school management.
School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi assured justice, stating oppression against children would not be tolerated. The student'sfather explained that his daughter had just attained puberty and desired a comfortable seating arrangement during her exams. Despite requests, the school failed to provide necessary arrangements, prompting widespread outrage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
