Left Menu

School Principal Suspended After Viral Video Sparks Outrage

A school principal was suspended following a viral video showing a student sitting outside her classroomwriting her final exam during her first menstrual cycle. The incident, involving a Scheduled Caste studentat a school in Senguttaipalayam, Pollachi, prompted an inquiry by the education department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 10-04-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 18:56 IST
School Principal Suspended After Viral Video Sparks Outrage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The principal of a matriculation school in Senguttaipalayam, Pollachi, has been suspended following a controversyinvolving a Class VIII student forced to write her annual exam outside her classroom during her first menstrual cycle.

After a video of the young girl writing her final exam on the school premises went viral, it drew significant attention,leading to an inquiry led by Additional Superintendent of Police, Shrishti Singh. The incident also caught theattention of the school education department, demanding an explanation from the school management.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi assured justice, stating oppression against children would not be tolerated. The student'sfather explained that his daughter had just attained puberty and desired a comfortable seating arrangement during her exams. Despite requests, the school failed to provide necessary arrangements, prompting widespread outrage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025