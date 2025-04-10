Left Menu

€160 Million EIB Loan to Complete A Coruña’s New University Hospital Project

The new hospital, officially named the Novo CHUAC (New University Hospital of A Coruña), is one of the most ambitious public health projects in Galicia’s history.

The Novo CHUAC will meet cutting-edge medical, architectural, and energy-efficiency standards, ensuring that it serves as a model for modern healthcare facilities. Image Credit: ChatGPT
The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Xunta de Galicia, the regional government of Galicia in Spain, have finalized the second tranche of a €450 million loan agreement to support the construction of the new university hospital in A Coruña. This loan, valued at €160 million, marks the completion of a major investment in the healthcare infrastructure of the region, designed to deliver high-quality health services and medical research capabilities for future generations.

The new hospital, officially named the Novo CHUAC (New University Hospital of A Coruña), is one of the most ambitious public health projects in Galicia’s history. It is poised to become a cornerstone of healthcare services in the region, benefiting a population of approximately 550,000 people in the A Coruña area. With the construction now nearing completion, the hospital is expected to bolster the region's medical services, expanding its capacity to handle complex medical cases and supporting medical research and innovation.

A Strategic Investment for the Future of Healthcare in Galicia

The Novo CHUAC will meet cutting-edge medical, architectural, and energy-efficiency standards, ensuring that it serves as a model for modern healthcare facilities. Once operational, it will not only expand the region's ability to treat patients but will also help drive forward research in medical science, positioning A Coruña as a significant player in European medical research.

The EIB loan will facilitate the final stages of the construction, including the creation of a vast new hospital complex. The facility will span over 204,000 square meters of new construction, significantly expanding the existing hospital area, which will now total almost 257,000 square meters. This will include both new buildings and extensive renovations of existing structures. The hospital’s expanded capacity will include new intensive care units, increased bed space, and more outpatient surgery facilities. The hospital’s surface area will grow threefold from 85,000 square meters to the new total.

In addition to the physical expansion, the project also involves the construction of a large integrated car park covering nearly 47,000 square meters, as well as infrastructure to connect the new and old buildings seamlessly.

Strategic Role of the EIB and Xunta de Galicia

The EIB’s role in this project highlights its commitment to strengthening public sector healthcare infrastructure across Europe. EIB’s Director of Operations for Public Sector Lending in the European Union, Gilles Badot, emphasized the importance of this investment in securing sustainable healthcare for the region. “This financing will enable Xunta de Galicia to enhance its healthcare capacity, improve responses to health emergencies, and contribute to building a more resilient and sustainable health system for the future,” said Badot.

Miguel Corgos, the Regional Minister of Finance and Public Administration of the Xunta de Galicia, expressed the critical importance of the loan for the regional government’s healthcare plans. "With this loan, the Galician regional government is ensuring the necessary funding to complete the construction of this vital healthcare project," Corgos stated. He further highlighted that the new hospital would also benefit from an additional €60 million in support from the EU’s Just Transition Fund, marking a significant step toward a greener and more sustainable healthcare infrastructure. This is the first public sector project in Spain to receive such a grant, demonstrating a growing commitment to environmental and social sustainability.

A Leap Toward Healthcare Resilience and Sustainability

This new phase of construction for the Novo CHUAC also contributes to the broader strategic goals of the EIB Group, which prioritizes social infrastructure investments to drive inclusive and sustainable growth. The Group’s Strategic Roadmap for 2024-2027 includes a strong emphasis on strengthening healthcare systems across the European Union, making this project an exemplary model of collaboration between public institutions, financial organizations, and the EU.

The EU Just Transition Mechanism, alongside the EIB's financing, highlights the multi-layered support for sustainable development in healthcare infrastructure. The EIB’s advisory services were instrumental in securing the grant, marking a collaborative effort to ensure that the hospital is not only a state-of-the-art healthcare center but also a model for environmental sustainability and long-term resilience.

With its completion, the Novo CHUAC will become a crucial part of the public health system in Galicia, reinforcing the region’s ability to provide high-quality care, advance medical research, and respond effectively to health crises. The hospital’s advanced facilities and expanded capacity will help address growing healthcare needs in the A Coruña area, ensuring better health outcomes for the region’s population for years to come.

