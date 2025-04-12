Left Menu

Tragic College Bus Accident in Jammu and Kashmir Claims Young Lives

A college bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district resulted in the deaths of two students and injuries to 21 others. The bus carrying Government Degree College Sogam students lost control in Handwara. Local officials and leaders expressed condolences and emphasized the need for improved safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 12-04-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 15:27 IST
Tragic College Bus Accident in Jammu and Kashmir Claims Young Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, a college bus accident claimed the lives of two students and injured 21 others on Saturday. The bus, from Government Degree College Sogam, was on a picnic trip when it lost control and overturned near the Vodpora area of Handwara.

The accident led to immediate medical response, with injured students taken to the Handwara hospital. Sadly, one girl was declared dead on arrival, while a critically injured student later succumbed to injuries after being referred for specialized treatment.

The incident prompted a wave of grief and condolences from regional leaders, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and Kashmir's chief cleric, Umar Farooq. Calls for enhanced safety measures during educational outings have been voiced, highlighting the pressing need for ensuring student security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025