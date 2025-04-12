Tragic College Bus Accident in Jammu and Kashmir Claims Young Lives

In a tragic incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, a college bus accident claimed the lives of two students and injured 21 others on Saturday. The bus, from Government Degree College Sogam, was on a picnic trip when it lost control and overturned near the Vodpora area of Handwara.

The accident led to immediate medical response, with injured students taken to the Handwara hospital. Sadly, one girl was declared dead on arrival, while a critically injured student later succumbed to injuries after being referred for specialized treatment.

The incident prompted a wave of grief and condolences from regional leaders, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and Kashmir's chief cleric, Umar Farooq. Calls for enhanced safety measures during educational outings have been voiced, highlighting the pressing need for ensuring student security.

(With inputs from agencies.)