Turkish Students Protest Alleged Politically Motivated Teacher Reassignments

In Turkey, hundreds of high-achieving high school students took to the streets on Monday, protesting what they see as politically driven replacements of their teachers. They rallied across more than a dozen elite schools, denouncing the government's decision as a ploy to insert political loyalists into educational ranks.

The students' demonstrations underscore ongoing tensions between the ruling government and opposing forces, especially concerning education and civil rights. Education Minister Yusuf Tekin asserted that the teacher reassignments are routine and not influenced by political factors, noting that 80% of teacher terms were renewed.

In defiance of Minister Tekin's statements, opposition parties and unions claim the changes are politicized and detrimental to the educational culture of top institutions. As protests continue, they call for transparency and the reinstatement of affected teachers.

(With inputs from agencies.)