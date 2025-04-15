Delhi CM Cracks Down on Unjust School Fee Hikes

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Tuesday that her government has issued notices to schools accused of arbitrary fee hikes. This step is part of a larger effort to ensure transparency and uphold children's rights in education across the city.

During a 'Jan Samvad' (public meeting), Gupta revealed that Queen Mary's School in Model Town has been called out for unjust fee increases and expulsion of students. The chief minister has directed for the immediate cancellation of the school's registration in light of these allegations.

Parents have expressed outrage over the school's policies, with one individual claiming their child was denied classroom access over fee disputes. Gupta assured that these complaints are being taken seriously, promising an investigation and strict action against any school found guilty of mismanagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)