Left Menu

Delhi CM Cracks Down on Unjust School Fee Hikes

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has issued notices to schools following complaints of arbitrary fee hikes. In a recent incident, Queen Mary's School in Model Town expelled students over non-payment of increased fees. Strict action is promised if schools do not comply with regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 16:29 IST
Delhi CM Cracks Down on Unjust School Fee Hikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Tuesday that her government has issued notices to schools accused of arbitrary fee hikes. This step is part of a larger effort to ensure transparency and uphold children's rights in education across the city.

During a 'Jan Samvad' (public meeting), Gupta revealed that Queen Mary's School in Model Town has been called out for unjust fee increases and expulsion of students. The chief minister has directed for the immediate cancellation of the school's registration in light of these allegations.

Parents have expressed outrage over the school's policies, with one individual claiming their child was denied classroom access over fee disputes. Gupta assured that these complaints are being taken seriously, promising an investigation and strict action against any school found guilty of mismanagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025