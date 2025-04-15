Left Menu

Delhi Government Cracks Down on School Fee Hikes

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced zero-tolerance against arbitrary school fee hikes, emphasizing commitment to children's educational rights. In response to complaints, schools have been issued notices demanding explanations or face strict actions. This follows protests and calls for accountability in educational institutions across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 22:49 IST
Delhi Government Cracks Down on School Fee Hikes
Delhi Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

In a stern move to combat arbitrary fee hikes, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday affirmed her government's dedication to maintaining transparency and defending children's rights in education. Addressing an escalating situation, she underscored that notices have been served to schools implicated in dubious fee-raising practices.

Gupta conveyed that the institutions must justify their actions or face stringent consequences. At a public forum, she revealed a concerning incident involving a private school in Model Town accused of hiking fees and unjustly removing students, prompting her to order an investigation and potential deregistration of the school.

Amid mounting parental protests, Gupta's declaration highlighted a zero-tolerance stance towards educational exploitation and assured the community of continued advocacy for equitable educational conditions. Opposition leaders, meanwhile, have called for an immediate halt to such fee increases, pressing for detailed audits of school financials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025