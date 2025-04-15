Delhi Government Cracks Down on School Fee Hikes

In a stern move to combat arbitrary fee hikes, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday affirmed her government's dedication to maintaining transparency and defending children's rights in education. Addressing an escalating situation, she underscored that notices have been served to schools implicated in dubious fee-raising practices.

Gupta conveyed that the institutions must justify their actions or face stringent consequences. At a public forum, she revealed a concerning incident involving a private school in Model Town accused of hiking fees and unjustly removing students, prompting her to order an investigation and potential deregistration of the school.

Amid mounting parental protests, Gupta's declaration highlighted a zero-tolerance stance towards educational exploitation and assured the community of continued advocacy for equitable educational conditions. Opposition leaders, meanwhile, have called for an immediate halt to such fee increases, pressing for detailed audits of school financials.

(With inputs from agencies.)