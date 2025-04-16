Left Menu

American Students Flock to Canadian Universities Amid U.S. Visa Crackdown

Amid tightened visa regulations and funding cuts in the U.S., a growing number of American students are applying to Canadian universities. Institutions like the University of British Columbia and the University of Toronto report significant increases in U.S. applications for the 2025 academic year, as students seek more educational stability abroad.

Updated: 16-04-2025 00:36 IST
Faced with stringent visa policies and decreased educational funding under President Donald Trump, an increasing number of American students are looking to Canadian universities. The University of British Columbia's Vancouver campus saw a 27% rise in graduate applications from U.S. students for 2025, as of March 1, compared to the previous year.

In response, UBC temporarily reopened admissions for U.S. citizens to meet the demand. The University of Toronto and the University of Waterloo also reported a surge in inquiries and applications from the U.S., sparked by the Trump administration's funding cuts and changes in foreign student policies.

Canada's immigration ministry stated that capacity caps on international students aim to ensure adequate support and housing. UBC's provost Gage Averill noted that factors such as revoked visas and social media monitoring have driven more U.S. students to consider Canadian alternatives.

