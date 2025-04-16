Parents Protest Against Exorbitant School Fee Hikes

In a strong display of discontent, parents gathered outside the Delhi Directorate of Education's office on Wednesday, demanding the immediate rollback of school fee hikes and urgent intervention by authorities. The protest highlights longstanding grievances against what parents describe as 'irregular and exorbitant' increases by private schools in the capital.

Parents, holding placards decrying the commercialization of education, claim that fees are being raised without official notification or authorization, leading to significant financial stress. They also alleged coercive tactics by schools, specifically threats to withhold admit cards for board exams or penalizing students over non-payment of what parents term as unauthorized fees.

The issue has gained political traction, with Delhi's Leader of Opposition criticizing the ruling party and putting pressure on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to enforce a rollback. In response, CM Gupta has reportedly issued notices to several schools, emphasizing the government's commitment to transparency and child rights protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)