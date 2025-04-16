Left Menu

Parents Protest Against Exorbitant School Fee Hikes

Parents in Delhi protested outside the Directorate of Education against what they claim are unauthorized and irregular tuition hikes by private schools. They allege coercion tactics, financial strain, and demand rollback of fees. Authorities have issued notices to schools in response to these complaints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 16:03 IST
Parents Protest Against Exorbitant School Fee Hikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong display of discontent, parents gathered outside the Delhi Directorate of Education's office on Wednesday, demanding the immediate rollback of school fee hikes and urgent intervention by authorities. The protest highlights longstanding grievances against what parents describe as 'irregular and exorbitant' increases by private schools in the capital.

Parents, holding placards decrying the commercialization of education, claim that fees are being raised without official notification or authorization, leading to significant financial stress. They also alleged coercive tactics by schools, specifically threats to withhold admit cards for board exams or penalizing students over non-payment of what parents term as unauthorized fees.

The issue has gained political traction, with Delhi's Leader of Opposition criticizing the ruling party and putting pressure on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to enforce a rollback. In response, CM Gupta has reportedly issued notices to several schools, emphasizing the government's commitment to transparency and child rights protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025