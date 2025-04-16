Left Menu

Education Scandal: Irregularities Uncovered at Uttar Pradesh School

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh investigated a school in Sambhal for using unauthorized textbooks from Uttarakhand and lacking local general knowledge. Officials also found irregularities in admissions under RTE, arbitrary fee hikes, and unauthorized constructions, prompting a demand for immediate document submission and a comprehensive report to the regulatory committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 16-04-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 17:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking revelation, officials in Uttar Pradesh have launched an inquiry into St. Mary's Senior Secondary School in Sambhal following a surprise inspection that unveiled serious irregularities.

The inspection, led by District Inspector of Schools Shyama Kumar and Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vandana Mishra, was prompted by parental complaints regarding unauthorized textbooks and administrative lapses.

Authorities discovered that students lacked basic local knowledge, and raised concerns over questionable admissions under the Right to Education Act and fee hikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

