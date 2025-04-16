Education Scandal: Irregularities Uncovered at Uttar Pradesh School

In a shocking revelation, officials in Uttar Pradesh have launched an inquiry into St. Mary's Senior Secondary School in Sambhal following a surprise inspection that unveiled serious irregularities.

The inspection, led by District Inspector of Schools Shyama Kumar and Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vandana Mishra, was prompted by parental complaints regarding unauthorized textbooks and administrative lapses.

Authorities discovered that students lacked basic local knowledge, and raised concerns over questionable admissions under the Right to Education Act and fee hikes.

