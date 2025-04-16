Left Menu

Fee Fury: Court Clamps Down on DPS Dwarka for Student Mistreatment

The Delhi High Court reprimanded Delhi Public School Dwarka for mistreating students over unpaid fees by confining them to a library. The court highlighted discriminatory practices found in an inspection, urging action against the school. The government is considering derecognition due to these alarming revelations.

Updated: 16-04-2025 21:07 IST
The Delhi High Court has sternly criticized Delhi Public School Dwarka for its treatment of students concerning a fee dispute. The school is accused of confining students in a library, preventing class attendance, and limiting peer interaction, prompting severe remarks from the court.

Justice Sachin Datta likened the school's conduct to treating students as property and questioned its operational legitimacy. He emphasized that an inability to pay fees does not allow the school to treat students with indignity, urging immediate remedial actions.

The court referenced an inspection report by a district magistrate-led committee, revealing discriminatory and harassing practices against students. The school may face derecognition following a thorough inquiry, as authorities seek to ensure student dignity and rights are upheld.

