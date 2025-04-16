Fee Fury: Court Clamps Down on DPS Dwarka for Student Mistreatment

The Delhi High Court has sternly criticized Delhi Public School Dwarka for its treatment of students concerning a fee dispute. The school is accused of confining students in a library, preventing class attendance, and limiting peer interaction, prompting severe remarks from the court.

Justice Sachin Datta likened the school's conduct to treating students as property and questioned its operational legitimacy. He emphasized that an inability to pay fees does not allow the school to treat students with indignity, urging immediate remedial actions.

The court referenced an inspection report by a district magistrate-led committee, revealing discriminatory and harassing practices against students. The school may face derecognition following a thorough inquiry, as authorities seek to ensure student dignity and rights are upheld.

(With inputs from agencies.)