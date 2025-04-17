JNU Faculty Dismissal Sends Strong Message on Campus Integrity

A senior faculty member at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been removed from his post following allegations of sexual harassment involving a Japanese embassy official. The incident reportedly occurred during a university event, and sources confirm prior allegations against the professor had surfaced earlier.

JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit stated that the dismissal reaffirms the university's zero-tolerance policy towards sexual misconduct and corruption. The decision came after the Executive Council, JNU's highest governing body, conducted a detailed internal investigation.

Alongside this case, another faculty member was terminated over corruption in a research project, with the matter referred to the CBI. The university has also approved the inclusion of student representation in the Internal Complaints Committee to enhance campus safety initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)