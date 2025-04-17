Left Menu

JNU Faculty Dismissal Sends Strong Message on Campus Integrity

A senior JNU faculty member has been dismissed for alleged sexual harassment involving a Japanese embassy official. The case, along with other corruption-related terminations, highlights the university's zero-tolerance stance on misconduct. The Executive Council's decision underscores JNU's commitment to campus safety and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 17:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A senior faculty member at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been removed from his post following allegations of sexual harassment involving a Japanese embassy official. The incident reportedly occurred during a university event, and sources confirm prior allegations against the professor had surfaced earlier.

JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit stated that the dismissal reaffirms the university's zero-tolerance policy towards sexual misconduct and corruption. The decision came after the Executive Council, JNU's highest governing body, conducted a detailed internal investigation.

Alongside this case, another faculty member was terminated over corruption in a research project, with the matter referred to the CBI. The university has also approved the inclusion of student representation in the Internal Complaints Committee to enhance campus safety initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

