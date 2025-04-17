JNU Faculty Dismissal Sends Strong Message on Campus Integrity
A senior JNU faculty member has been dismissed for alleged sexual harassment involving a Japanese embassy official. The case, along with other corruption-related terminations, highlights the university's zero-tolerance stance on misconduct. The Executive Council's decision underscores JNU's commitment to campus safety and accountability.
A senior faculty member at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been removed from his post following allegations of sexual harassment involving a Japanese embassy official. The incident reportedly occurred during a university event, and sources confirm prior allegations against the professor had surfaced earlier.
JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit stated that the dismissal reaffirms the university's zero-tolerance policy towards sexual misconduct and corruption. The decision came after the Executive Council, JNU's highest governing body, conducted a detailed internal investigation.
Alongside this case, another faculty member was terminated over corruption in a research project, with the matter referred to the CBI. The university has also approved the inclusion of student representation in the Internal Complaints Committee to enhance campus safety initiatives.
