Uncertain Future for West Bengal's 'Unta(i)nted' Teachers Amid Legal Tangle
The Supreme Court temporarily extended the services of West Bengal teachers found untainted by CBI investigations. Despite reassurances from Education Minister Bratya Basu, the teachers demand permanent reinstatement. Tensions rise as non-teaching staff remain excluded, fueling ongoing protests and concerns about academic disruptions.
The Supreme Court has granted a temporary lifeline to 'untainted' teachers in West Bengal by extending their services until December 31. This move comes amidst heightened tensions as these educators demand permanent reinstatement to secure their future.
The court's decision follows the annulment of 25,753 teaching appointments due to alleged irregularities in the 2016 recruitment process. As education officials navigate new hiring protocols, the fate of non-teaching staff remains uncertain.
Education Minister Bratya Basu urged calm, affirming state support. Yet, dissatisfaction simmers among affected teachers, fueling protests over perceived injustices and potential disruptions in school operations.
