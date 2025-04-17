Left Menu

Uncertain Future for West Bengal's 'Unta(i)nted' Teachers Amid Legal Tangle

The Supreme Court temporarily extended the services of West Bengal teachers found untainted by CBI investigations. Despite reassurances from Education Minister Bratya Basu, the teachers demand permanent reinstatement. Tensions rise as non-teaching staff remain excluded, fueling ongoing protests and concerns about academic disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-04-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 18:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has granted a temporary lifeline to 'untainted' teachers in West Bengal by extending their services until December 31. This move comes amidst heightened tensions as these educators demand permanent reinstatement to secure their future.

The court's decision follows the annulment of 25,753 teaching appointments due to alleged irregularities in the 2016 recruitment process. As education officials navigate new hiring protocols, the fate of non-teaching staff remains uncertain.

Education Minister Bratya Basu urged calm, affirming state support. Yet, dissatisfaction simmers among affected teachers, fueling protests over perceived injustices and potential disruptions in school operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI's usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

