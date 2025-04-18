Left Menu

Academic Freedom at Stake: A Row Over Lecture Approval

Delhi University professor Apoorvanand Jha claims that the university has asked for his lecture text for approval before his visit to speak at an academic event in the U.S., citing it as a breach of autonomy. The demand has sparked outrage among educators, highlighting fears of censorship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 00:11 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 00:11 IST
Delhi University's administration is embroiled in controversy as professor Apoorvanand Jha alleges he must submit his lecture text for review before traveling to a U.S. academic event. Jha calls this requirement unprecedented and an infringement on the university's academic freedom.

Invited to speak at a seminar titled 'The University Under a Global Authoritarian Turn' at The New School, New York, Jha expressed his disbelief after receiving a mail from DU demanding text submission for approval. The professor views this action as a worrying trend towards losing institutional autonomy.

Concerned teachers and the Democratic Teachers' Front have denounced the move as censorship and an attack on academic freedom, warning it could tarnish the university's global standing and institutional integrity. Jha, voicing his disquiet on social media, questions how educators should face such demands.

