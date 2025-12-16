Kerala Defies Censorship at IFFK: A Bold Stand for Artistic Freedom
The Kerala government insists on screening all films at the IFFK, despite the Centre's refusal to clear over a dozen. Chief Minister Vijayan criticizes the censorship as a reflection of authoritarian governance. The Kerala Chalachitra Academy supports the decision to uphold the right to freedom of expression.
The Kerala government has taken a stand against the BJP-led Centre's censorship, directing all films selected for the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) to be screened, despite a lack of government clearance for more than a dozen titles.
Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, denounced the Centre's blockade as an extension of totalitarianism, suppressing creative expression across the nation. Resul Pookutty, chairman of the Kerala Chalachitra Academy, labeled the decision as unprecedented, emphasizing the constitutional right to freedom of expression.
Notably, classic and controversial films have faced delays, sparking criticism from notable figures like Shashi Tharoor. As the festival proceeds, Kerala maintains its stance as a beacon of cinematic freedom, resisting bureaucratic constraints on artistic initiatives.
