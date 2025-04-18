Transforming Education: Co-Ed Senior Secondary Schools in Urban Areas
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that senior secondary sections in urban government schools will become co-educational. The state government plans to rationalize schools with low enrolment, considering proximity to similar schools. This decision aims to optimize resources and improve educational outcomes.
- Country:
- India
In a significant educational reform, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu declared on Thursday that senior secondary sections in government schools under urban local bodies would transition to co-educational formats.
During a session with the education department, the Chief Minister discussed strategies to rationalize schools suffering from low enrolment. Plans are underway to consolidate these with nearby facilities offering similar education targets. This move aims to streamline resources and improve educational efficiency.
Education Minister Rohit Thakur, education secretary Rakesh Kanwar, along with senior department officials, participated in the discussion, signaling a concerted effort to enhance the quality and accessibility of education in the region.
