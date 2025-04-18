Transforming Education: Co-Ed Senior Secondary Schools in Urban Areas

In a significant educational reform, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu declared on Thursday that senior secondary sections in government schools under urban local bodies would transition to co-educational formats.

During a session with the education department, the Chief Minister discussed strategies to rationalize schools suffering from low enrolment. Plans are underway to consolidate these with nearby facilities offering similar education targets. This move aims to streamline resources and improve educational efficiency.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur, education secretary Rakesh Kanwar, along with senior department officials, participated in the discussion, signaling a concerted effort to enhance the quality and accessibility of education in the region.

