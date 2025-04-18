Tragic Fall: MBA Student's Death at Rajiv Gandhi Institute

An MBA student tragically lost his life after a fall from the sixth floor of his college building. The incident occurred at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology in the early hours of Friday.

The deceased, identified as Abhinav Anand, hailed from Patna and was in his final year at the institute. Despite desperate attempts to save him, he was pronounced dead upon arrival at the nearby Community Health Centre.

The police have launched an investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident. Officials are working diligently to provide answers to grieving family and friends.

(With inputs from agencies.)