Tragic Fall: MBA Student's Death at Rajiv Gandhi Institute

A 22-year-old MBA student at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology died after falling from the sixth floor of the college building. The student, Abhinav Anand from Patna, Bihar, was declared dead on arrival at a local health center. An investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi | Updated: 18-04-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 10:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An MBA student tragically lost his life after a fall from the sixth floor of his college building. The incident occurred at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology in the early hours of Friday.

The deceased, identified as Abhinav Anand, hailed from Patna and was in his final year at the institute. Despite desperate attempts to save him, he was pronounced dead upon arrival at the nearby Community Health Centre.

The police have launched an investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident. Officials are working diligently to provide answers to grieving family and friends.

