Fear Fuels Jump: Students Leap from Hostel Building

In a startling incident, three class 8 students of Kasturba Gandhi School in Maharashtra's Parbhani district leapt from their hostel's first floor, fearing disciplinary action for a scuffle they were involved in. The occurrence took place on Wednesday, as confirmed by local police authorities.

The students, triggered by rumors of strict action from the hostel director, resorted to this drastic measure. While two students suffered injuries, a swift intervention by a staff member ensured the third student was caught safely, thus averting further harm.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the series of events leading to the jump. Police have visited the institution and are currently questioning students to understand the circumstances surrounding this disturbing incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)