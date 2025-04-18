Left Menu

Fear Fuels Jump: Students Leap from Hostel Building

Three class 8 students from a Maharashtra hostel jumped off the first floor after fearing repercussions for a scuffle. Two were injured while one was safely caught. Police are investigating the incident at Kasturba Gandhi School in Gangakhed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-04-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 21:28 IST
Fear Fuels Jump: Students Leap from Hostel Building
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling incident, three class 8 students of Kasturba Gandhi School in Maharashtra's Parbhani district leapt from their hostel's first floor, fearing disciplinary action for a scuffle they were involved in. The occurrence took place on Wednesday, as confirmed by local police authorities.

The students, triggered by rumors of strict action from the hostel director, resorted to this drastic measure. While two students suffered injuries, a swift intervention by a staff member ensured the third student was caught safely, thus averting further harm.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the series of events leading to the jump. Police have visited the institution and are currently questioning students to understand the circumstances surrounding this disturbing incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025