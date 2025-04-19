Left Menu

Uddhav Thackeray Stands Against Mandatory Hindi in Maharashtra Schools

Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, opposed Maharashtra's decision to make Hindi compulsory from Classes 1 to 5. Speaking at a Bharatiya Kamgar Sena event, he emphasized no hostility toward Hindi but questioned its imposition. The move has sparked opposition outcry as it changes traditional language practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-04-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 14:20 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray emphatically opposed the Maharashtra government's decision to mandate Hindi as a third language in schools, addressing concerns at a Bharatiya Kamgar Sena meeting on Saturday.

Thackeray stated that while the party does not hold any animosity towards the Hindi language, the compulsion to learn it raises questions. He emphasized that the imposition of Hindi as a compulsory subject disrupts the current educational practice.

This decision, affecting students in Marathi and English-medium schools from Classes 1 to 5, has sparked significant opposition backlash statewide, marking a deviation from the traditional curriculum of two languages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

