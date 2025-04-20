Hyderabad's New ICSI Hub: Shaping India's Corporate Future
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy inaugurates the foundation for a new ICSI building in Hyderabad, envisioned to enhance professional education in corporate governance. The facility will offer state-of-the-art amenities for Company Secretaries' training, emphasizing ESG compliance and boosting India’s development. ICSI aims to double its qualified professionals by 2035.
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy laid the foundation stone for a new facility at the Institute of Company Secretaries of India's Hyderabad chapter, promising a significant boost to professional education in corporate governance.
Reddy emphasized the critical role of Company Secretaries, Chartered Accountants, and Lawyers in India's development, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sentiment that these professionals shape the corporate culture and build trust in businesses.
The state-of-the-art, five-story facility will feature halls, conference rooms, and a moot court. ICSI National President CS Dhananjay Shukla highlighted the focus on ESG compliance as the chapter enters a new era of professional training and capacity-building.
