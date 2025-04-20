Hyderabad's New ICSI Hub: Shaping India's Corporate Future

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy laid the foundation stone for a new facility at the Institute of Company Secretaries of India's Hyderabad chapter, promising a significant boost to professional education in corporate governance.

Reddy emphasized the critical role of Company Secretaries, Chartered Accountants, and Lawyers in India's development, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sentiment that these professionals shape the corporate culture and build trust in businesses.

The state-of-the-art, five-story facility will feature halls, conference rooms, and a moot court. ICSI National President CS Dhananjay Shukla highlighted the focus on ESG compliance as the chapter enters a new era of professional training and capacity-building.

(With inputs from agencies.)