ADYPU & HAL Propel Future Engineers with Defence Avionics Workshop

ADYPU and HAL have collaboratively organized a groundbreaking workshop on Defence Avionics, aimed at equipping over 300 eager students with indispensable insights into innovation, indigenisation, and industry-academia collaboration. This workshop is part of ADYPU's ongoing efforts to produce industry-ready talent through experiential learning.

Held at the ADYPU Auditorium, the workshop featured Dr. Lakshman Singh as the keynote speaker. With his robust background in aerospace project management, Dr. Singh shed light on the practical challenges and technological advancements in Defence Avionics, emphasizing HAL's role in fostering indigenous technological capabilities.

The event sparked vibrant discussions on defence tech advancements and career prospects, reflecting ADYPU's mission to align academia with national imperatives. Leaders like Dr. Ajeenkya D. Y. Patil reiterated the importance of such collaborations in nurturing students to become future leaders in the defence and aerospace sectors.

