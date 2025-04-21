Left Menu

ADYPU & HAL Propel Future Engineers with Defence Avionics Workshop

ADYPU, in collaboration with HAL, hosted a workshop focusing on Defence Avionics and Technology Transfer. The event empowered over 300 students with insights into innovation and industry-academia partnerships, featuring talks by industry experts like Dr. Lakshman Singh. This initiative reinforces ADYPU's commitment to cultivating industry-ready talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 21-04-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 17:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ADYPU and HAL have collaboratively organized a groundbreaking workshop on Defence Avionics, aimed at equipping over 300 eager students with indispensable insights into innovation, indigenisation, and industry-academia collaboration. This workshop is part of ADYPU's ongoing efforts to produce industry-ready talent through experiential learning.

Held at the ADYPU Auditorium, the workshop featured Dr. Lakshman Singh as the keynote speaker. With his robust background in aerospace project management, Dr. Singh shed light on the practical challenges and technological advancements in Defence Avionics, emphasizing HAL's role in fostering indigenous technological capabilities.

The event sparked vibrant discussions on defence tech advancements and career prospects, reflecting ADYPU's mission to align academia with national imperatives. Leaders like Dr. Ajeenkya D. Y. Patil reiterated the importance of such collaborations in nurturing students to become future leaders in the defence and aerospace sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

