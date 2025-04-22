Left Menu

Teachers' Stand-off: Unyielding Protests Shake West Bengal

Around 2,000 teachers staged an indefinite sit-in outside the West Bengal School Service Commission headquarters, protesting the annulment of their jobs. Clashing with police and blocking officials' movement, they demanded the release of a list of qualified candidates and spearheaded further action until demands are met.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-04-2025 01:01 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 01:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, approximately 2,000 teachers launched an indefinite sit-in protest at the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) headquarters, following the body's failure to release a list of 2016 qualifiers by the promised deadline. Tensions escalated as protesters clashed with police, demanding transparency and justice for their revoked posts.

The controversy stems from a Supreme Court ruling on April 3, which nullified the 2016 recruitment panel due to irregularities, leading to the termination of around 26,000 educators across West Bengal. The protestors insist on a detailed list of validated candidates, lamenting over the ambiguous communication from authorities that only acknowledges the first three rounds of counseling.

Despite assurances from SSC Chairman Siddhartha Majumdar to abide by court orders regarding salaries for service rendered, frustrations persist. The West Bengal Junior Doctors Front and other supporters have rallied in solidarity, intensifying pressure on SSC leaders and state officials to act promptly and transparently.

