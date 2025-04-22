Left Menu

Empowering Future Leaders: The Legacy of Justice K S Hegde Institute of Management

The Justice K S Hegde Institute of Management, established in 1998, is a premier institution in South India offering rigorous management education. Accredited by ACBSP and NBA, it features state-of-the-art infrastructure and diverse programs. It has global ties, fostering industry relevance and career success for students.

Updated: 22-04-2025 14:29 IST
New Delhi [India], April 21: The Justice K S Hegde Institute of Management (JKSHIM) in Nitte, South India, continues to set a benchmark for excellence in management education. Since its inception in 1998, the institute has maintained its commitment to high academic standards, reflecting the legacy of its founder, Late Justice K S Hegde.

Now a vital part of Nitte (Deemed to be University), JKSHIM has received accolades for its academic prowess, ranking highly in various national and international metrics. The facility boasts cutting-edge infrastructure, including Bloomberg-powered finance labs and unique learning spaces designed to enhance educational experiences.

With a faculty majority holding PhDs, the teaching approach at JKSHIM emphasizes experiential learning. The institute's MBA programs offer specializations that align with current industry demands, accompanied by a supportive entrepreneurial ecosystem. The robust alumni network and international collaborations provide students with invaluable global exposure and career opportunities. Interested aspirants are encouraged to register for the upcoming Nitte University Common Admission Test (NUCAT) to embark on their educational journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

