Innovative QR Code Plant Initiative Launched in Tripura Schools on Earth Day

In a move to foster ecological awareness among students, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha launched the 'QR codes for flora' initiative in Amtali High School on Earth Day. This innovative approach allows students to simply scan QR codes on trees to access instant information about each tree's name, species, and benefits.

The initiative, aimed at deepening students' knowledge about their surroundings, was inaugurated as part of a program celebrating the opening of a new school building. Saha, who also oversees the state's education portfolio, highlighted that this move aligns with the Ministry of Education's sustainable efforts to honor Earth Day.

Saha emphasized the significance of balancing ecology for a sustainable future, a vision shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also outlined the state government's ongoing commitment to educational advancement, including the implementation of the National Education Policy, smart classrooms, and significant infrastructure investments totaling Rs 264 crore by 2025-26.

