Left Menu

Innovative QR Code Plant Initiative Launched in Tripura Schools on Earth Day

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has inaugurated the 'QR codes for flora' initiative in schools, allowing students to scan codes on trees to learn about their names, species, and benefits. The initiative aims to promote ecological awareness and is part of educational reforms under the National Education Policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:13 IST
Innovative QR Code Plant Initiative Launched in Tripura Schools on Earth Day
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to foster ecological awareness among students, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha launched the 'QR codes for flora' initiative in Amtali High School on Earth Day. This innovative approach allows students to simply scan QR codes on trees to access instant information about each tree's name, species, and benefits.

The initiative, aimed at deepening students' knowledge about their surroundings, was inaugurated as part of a program celebrating the opening of a new school building. Saha, who also oversees the state's education portfolio, highlighted that this move aligns with the Ministry of Education's sustainable efforts to honor Earth Day.

Saha emphasized the significance of balancing ecology for a sustainable future, a vision shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also outlined the state government's ongoing commitment to educational advancement, including the implementation of the National Education Policy, smart classrooms, and significant infrastructure investments totaling Rs 264 crore by 2025-26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025