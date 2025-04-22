Left Menu

Turmoil in West Bengal: Teachers Demand Accountability Amid Job Crisis

West Bengal teachers left jobless by a Supreme Court decision are protesting, accusing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of unfulfilled employment promises. They criticize the School Service Commission for failing to identify eligible educators. The state government assures salary protection while attempting to resolve the issue through legal appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-04-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 19:08 IST
In a dramatic turn of events in West Bengal, thousands of teachers have found themselves unemployed following a landmark Supreme Court ruling, sparking widespread unrest and prompting criticism against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's government.

Protestors allege that the state administration has not honored its promise of job security and accuse the West Bengal School Service Commission of losing credibility by failing to release a list of untainted candidates by the specified deadline.

While the state reassures affected educators about their salary safety, it faces mounting accusations of stalling tactics as it plans to appeal the court's decision, which initially triggered the job terminations citing irregularities in the recruitment process.

