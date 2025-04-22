West Bengal Students Shine in 2024 UPSC Success

In a moment of pride for West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her heartfelt congratulations to the candidates from the state who excelled in the 2024 UPSC civil services examination.

Notably, five successful candidates received specialized training at the Satyendra Nath Tagore Civil Services Study Centre, a facility operated by the state government, showcasing the centre's dedication to nurturing future leaders.

The Chief Minister highlighted the top performers, including Meghna Chakrabarty, Sahars Kumar, Paramita Malakar, Rajdeep Ghosh, and Praveen Kumar, all of whom have brought accolades to the region with their remarkable achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)