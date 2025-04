Multilingual Education Debate Stirred by Maharashtra's Language Policy

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis responded to Tamil Nadu's CM M K Stalin's critique of a language policy, questioning his resistance to multilingual education. Fadnavis emphasized the National Education Policy's (NEP) encouragement of learning two Indian languages without compulsion. He urged Stalin to comprehend NEP's guidelines fully.

The controversy comes after Maharashtra's decision to make Hindi compulsory as a third language in schools, reversed due to opposition. Stalin accused Fadnavis of facing backlash from non-Hindi speaking regions and called for clarity on the central government's stance regarding language mandates under the NEP.

Fadnavis defended Maharashtra's stance, arguing that students are free to choose languages like Hindi, Tamil, or Kannada. He criticized Stalin's apparent discomfort with the option to study Hindi as detrimental to promoting multilingualism across Indian states.

(With inputs from agencies.)