MEST Africa and Mastercard Welcome 12 EdTech Startups to Transform Education in Ghana

In a bold step toward revolutionizing education through technology, MEST Africa, in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, has unveiled its second cohort of 12 pioneering EdTech companies selected for the 2025 Mastercard Foundation EdTech Fellowship in Ghana. This prestigious six-month accelerator program is specifically designed to nurture and elevate Africa’s most promising education technology ventures, with a mission to address core challenges in learning accessibility, quality, and inclusivity.

Following the impactful success of its first cohort—which reached over 136,798 learners across Ghana—the Fellowship continues to catalyze innovation by equipping selected startups with expert mentorship, funding, strategic partnerships, and cutting-edge insights into the science of learning.

Driving Equal Access and Digital Readiness in Ghana’s Education Landscape

Angela Duho, Program Manager at MEST Africa, emphasized the deeper mission behind the program:

“In Ghana, EdTech is not just about innovation—it’s about creating equal opportunities for every student, no matter where they live. It empowers teachers with the tools they need to inspire, and it prepares our youth for a future where digital skills are essential.”

This vision is echoed in the Mastercard Foundation’s continued commitment to ensuring that every learner, including out-of-school youth, has access to impactful education solutions tailored to their needs and context.

The 2025 Cohort: Building on Momentum, Driving Scale

The second cohort of the Mastercard Foundation EdTech Fellowship comprises 12 dynamic companies whose solutions showcase an impressive combination of technical innovation, pedagogical effectiveness, and social impact. These ventures were chosen for their demonstrated capabilities in areas such as digital content development, inclusive learning, teacher empowerment, STEM engagement, and special education support.

Over the next six months, the fellows will undergo a transformative acceleration journey, gaining:

Equity-free grant funding

Specialized training in learning science and business scale

Mentorship from global experts in education and innovation

Networking opportunities with investors, education stakeholders, and policy influencers

Meet the 12 Selected EdTech Companies of 2025

TECHAiDE (techAIDE.global) A social enterprise enhancing education and healthcare access across Africa. TECHAiDE delivers cost-effective, scalable solutions to improve digital infrastructure and build human capital in underserved communities. MooslaTrain (link) Revolutionizing math education through engaging math clubs and interactive digital tools that foster STEM skills and student confidence from a young age. Scribble Works Publishing House (scribbleworks.carrd.co) A mission-driven organization offering affordable, curriculum-aligned learning materials and digital content to enhance classroom teaching and learning outcomes. InovTech STEM Center A hands-on innovation hub running programs like STEM4Her, Powered Girl, and Powered Boy to encourage coding, robotics, and technology literacy in marginalized communities. STEMAIDE (stemaide.com) Focused on shaping creative and entrepreneurial minds by integrating problem-solving frameworks into the school curriculum through digital and physical learning spaces. Nikasemo Technologies (nikasemo.com) Supporting basic school operations through smart software and hardware tools that foster more effective teaching, dynamic classrooms, and enhanced school management. Jesi AI (AI.UseJesi.com) A generative AI platform helping educators automate lesson planning, track student performance, and provide personalized learning journeys aligned to Ghanaian curricula. Metaschool AI (metaschoolapp.com) A digital learning platform catering to BECE and WASSCE students through expert-led video lessons and AI-powered study aids for flexible, self-paced education. Maxim Nyansa Foundation (maximnyansa.com) Championing open-source solutions to expand IT access and digital literacy across Africa. They empower schools and teachers with vital infrastructure and pedagogical tools. Ghana Olympiad Academy (ghanaolympiadacademy.com) Running talent development programs that prepare young learners for international academic competitions while fostering literacy, numeracy, and STEM excellence. Asah Maker-Space A creative hub teaching automation, 3D printing, robotics, and coding. The Makerspace encourages experiential learning and invention among Ghanaian youth. Craft Education Technologies (crafteducation.io) Bridging the gap between therapists, educators, and parents to deliver individualized educational support for children with autism and learning differences.

A Collective Vision for Scalable and Sustainable EdTech

Rodwell Mangisi, Acting Director at the Mastercard Foundation Centre for Innovative Teaching and Learning, remarked:

“The Mastercard Foundation looks to support the acceleration of EdTech solutions that reach all, including those out-of-school young people who are constantly left out of the education ecosystem. For it is when we design with the end user in mind that the business case for the solutions is more scalable, sustainable and impactful.”

This second cohort is poised to extend the legacy of the Fellowship by refining and deploying solutions that are deeply contextual, data-driven, and inclusive—ensuring that learners from all walks of life benefit from a transformed education ecosystem.

What Lies Ahead

As the 2025 cohort embarks on this journey, they will contribute to building a strong, innovation-led education framework not only for Ghana but also as a blueprint for scalable African EdTech models. With MEST Africa’s proven track record and Mastercard Foundation’s support, these ventures are well-positioned to create measurable and lasting educational impact.

For more details on the program and upcoming opportunities, visit www.Meltwater.org.