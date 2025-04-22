Left Menu

Maharashtra Halts Mandatory Hindi Ruling Amidst Protests

The Maharashtra government has suspended its order mandating Hindi as a third language for Classes 1-5 amid opposition. Education Minister Dada Bhuse announced a revised directive, making Hindi learning voluntary. The decision to make Hindi compulsory had met with strong resistance from several quarters, including the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena party.

The Maharashtra government has paused its directive that required students in Classes 1 to 5 to learn Hindi as a third language. Education Minister Dada Bhuse announced the stay on the government's resolution after the policy faced opposition from various groups, including political parties.

Initially, Hindi was made mandatory following recommendations from a steering committee, with the argument that the Devanagari script shared by Hindi and Marathi would facilitate learning. The government has now decided to make Hindi learning voluntary, revising its stance.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray remarked that government should have considered the implications. The suspension of the order aligns with broader educational policy considerations under the National Education Policy 2020, which does not demand a mandatory third language.

