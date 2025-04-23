Left Menu

Unlocking Global Architectural Insights: CEPT's London Program

CEPT University's CEPT Professional Programs launches the second edition of its international program "Global Practices in Architecture & Urban Design" in London. Aimed at architects and urban designers, this nine-day course offers an immersive experience to learn from London's architectural marvels and urban practices, enhancing participants' global perspectives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 23-04-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 15:47 IST
CEPT University's CEPT Professional Programs (CPP) has unveiled the second edition of its esteemed international offering, 'Global Practices in Architecture & Urban Design.' Scheduled for June 2025, this nine-day program in London promises an intensive dive into urban design and architecture for practicing professionals.

Curated by leading experts Prof. A Srivathsan and Steven Smith, participants will embark on guided tours, engage in dialogues with top UK architects, and explore key redevelopment sites. The program aims to be a pivotal learning experience, exploring London's dynamic urban landscape.

Targeting mid-career professionals, this program provides a Certificate upon completion, enhancing career credentials. With a looming application deadline of April 30, 2025, CEPT urges early applications for sufficient visa processing time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

