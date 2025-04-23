Unlocking Global Architectural Insights: CEPT's London Program
CEPT University's CEPT Professional Programs launches the second edition of its international program "Global Practices in Architecture & Urban Design" in London. Aimed at architects and urban designers, this nine-day course offers an immersive experience to learn from London's architectural marvels and urban practices, enhancing participants' global perspectives.
- Country:
- India
CEPT University's CEPT Professional Programs (CPP) has unveiled the second edition of its esteemed international offering, 'Global Practices in Architecture & Urban Design.' Scheduled for June 2025, this nine-day program in London promises an intensive dive into urban design and architecture for practicing professionals.
Curated by leading experts Prof. A Srivathsan and Steven Smith, participants will embark on guided tours, engage in dialogues with top UK architects, and explore key redevelopment sites. The program aims to be a pivotal learning experience, exploring London's dynamic urban landscape.
Targeting mid-career professionals, this program provides a Certificate upon completion, enhancing career credentials. With a looming application deadline of April 30, 2025, CEPT urges early applications for sufficient visa processing time.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ferrovie dello Stato Challenges Eurostar: High-Speed London-Paris Rail Set for 2029
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Strategic Talks in London: Boosting India-UK Economic Ties
India's Leap to the London Stock Exchange: A Financial Frontier
DDLJ's Iconic Pair to Join Global Legends at London's Leicester Square
Rivals Clash: Ingebrigtsen and Kerr to Ignite Rivalry at London Athletics Meet