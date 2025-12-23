Trump Administration's Controversial Asylum Crackdown

The Trump administration has initiated a sweeping campaign aimed at dismantling asylum claims for thousands actively pursued in immigration courts. The strategy involves deporting individuals to third countries not of their origin, as confirmed by CBS News on Tuesday.

Requests for confirmation from Reuters were unanswered, with no comments from the White House and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). A Department of Homeland Security representative emphasized the administration's commitment to swiftly remove undocumented individuals while providing them legal representation, including an immigration judge hearing.

ICE attorneys are now urging judges to dismiss asylum cases without examining their merits, aiming to deport claimants to nations like Guatemala and Uganda. This comes as President Trump gears for increased immigration enforcement supported by a Congressional funding boost, with ICE and Border Patrol slated to receive $170 billion more by September 2029.