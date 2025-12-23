Left Menu

Trump Administration's Controversial Asylum Crackdown

The Trump administration is intensifying its efforts to overhaul the asylum system by seeking to deport asylum seekers to third countries, leveraging bilateral agreements. This has raised concerns about due process, as the approach involves dismissing cases without merit hearings. The move is part of a larger immigration crackdown with increased funding.

Updated: 23-12-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 20:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has initiated a sweeping campaign aimed at dismantling asylum claims for thousands actively pursued in immigration courts. The strategy involves deporting individuals to third countries not of their origin, as confirmed by CBS News on Tuesday.

Requests for confirmation from Reuters were unanswered, with no comments from the White House and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). A Department of Homeland Security representative emphasized the administration's commitment to swiftly remove undocumented individuals while providing them legal representation, including an immigration judge hearing.

ICE attorneys are now urging judges to dismiss asylum cases without examining their merits, aiming to deport claimants to nations like Guatemala and Uganda. This comes as President Trump gears for increased immigration enforcement supported by a Congressional funding boost, with ICE and Border Patrol slated to receive $170 billion more by September 2029.

