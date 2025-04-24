Meghalaya Catholic Schools Close to Honor Pope Francis

Catholic schools across Meghalaya will remain closed on Friday in an expression of mourning for the death of Pope Francis.

Bishop B Laloo from Shillong has issued a directive requesting all Catholic educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and training centers, to join in the observance.

Similar instructions have been given by the Bishop of Jowai Archdiocese. Additionally, parishes will hold a Holy Mass on Saturday when the pope will be laid to rest at the Vatican City. The network of church-run schools comprises 15 colleges and numerous schools throughout the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)