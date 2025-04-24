Left Menu

Meghalaya Catholic Schools Close to Honor Pope Francis

Catholic schools in Meghalaya will close on Friday to mourn Pope Francis. Bishops from Shillong and Jowai have instructed educational institutions to close and have asked parishes to hold Holy Mass on Saturday. Fifteen colleges and hundreds of schools are church-run in the state.

Updated: 24-04-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 16:24 IST
Meghalaya Catholic Schools Close to Honor Pope Francis
Catholic schools across Meghalaya will remain closed on Friday in an expression of mourning for the death of Pope Francis.

Bishop B Laloo from Shillong has issued a directive requesting all Catholic educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and training centers, to join in the observance.

Similar instructions have been given by the Bishop of Jowai Archdiocese. Additionally, parishes will hold a Holy Mass on Saturday when the pope will be laid to rest at the Vatican City. The network of church-run schools comprises 15 colleges and numerous schools throughout the state.

