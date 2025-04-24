Pioneering Fellowship Revolutionizes Anaesthesia Training in India

Mumbai, India - The Academy of Regional Anaesthesia (AORA) has unveiled a groundbreaking 12-month hybrid fellowship in regional anaesthesia, blending virtual instruction with hands-on training at the Aesculap Academy. Inaugurated at Hotel Holiday Inn in Mumbai, the program features participation from notable medical and B. Braun India executives.

The fellowship addresses pressing training needs in anaesthesiology by providing a structured curriculum covering a plethora of modules, including anatomy, simulation, and clinical practice. It ensures a collaborative learning environment and promises a co-branded certification from AORA and Aesculap, accredited by KU Leuven University.

This initiative aims to advance anaesthesiology standards by training 50 practitioners in three years, enhancing patient care and fostering improved collaboration with surgeons. AORA and Aesculap Academy leaders emphasize their commitment to standardizing anaesthesia protocols across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)