Uttar Pradesh Exam Toppers Shine Bright in Recent Results

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council unveiled the recent exam results for classes 10 and 12 on Friday. The overall pass percentage was an impressive 90.11% for class 10 students, while class 12 students achieved a pass rate of 81.15%.

Yash Pratap Singh from Jalaun stood out as the top performer in the class 10 exams, scoring a remarkable 97.83%. A total of 55 students secured spots among the top 10 ranks in this category, according to Director of Education (Secondary) Mahendra Dev.

In the class 12 exams, Mehak Jaiswal from Bacha Ram Yadav Inter College in Prayagraj clinched the top spot with an exceptional score of 97.20%. Thirty other students made it to the top 10 list for class 12. These results underscore the hard work and dedication of students across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)