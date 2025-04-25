Left Menu

Transforming Education: IHCL and Emversity's Innovative Integration

Tata Group's Indian Hotels Company has teamed up with Emversity to launch an innovative work-integrated education model. This initiative will see students undergo classroom training followed by internships at IHCL hotels, significantly boosting their employability and setting a new standard for practical education in the hospitality sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 14:08 IST
The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), a part of the Tata Group, has announced a strategic collaboration with Emversity, aimed at delivering a 'work-integrated' education model to students pursuing Bachelor's degree programs. The initiative will place students in IHCL hotels located in Jaipur, Kochi, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

During the partnership's first semester, participants will receive classroom instruction, followed by extensive, full-time internships at IHCL hotels for two and a half years. These internships will cover crucial operational areas such as Front Office, Housekeeping, and Food & Beverage Service, providing hands-on industry experience.

Gaurav Pokhariyal, Executive Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer at IHCL, emphasized the value of partnerships in growing talent, while Vivek Sinha, CEO of Emversity, highlighted the integration's role in enhancing student employability and setting educational benchmarks. Plans are underway to expand the program to seven more IHCL hotels in the next financial year.

