Transforming Education: IHCL and Emversity's Innovative Integration

The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), a part of the Tata Group, has announced a strategic collaboration with Emversity, aimed at delivering a 'work-integrated' education model to students pursuing Bachelor's degree programs. The initiative will place students in IHCL hotels located in Jaipur, Kochi, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

During the partnership's first semester, participants will receive classroom instruction, followed by extensive, full-time internships at IHCL hotels for two and a half years. These internships will cover crucial operational areas such as Front Office, Housekeeping, and Food & Beverage Service, providing hands-on industry experience.

Gaurav Pokhariyal, Executive Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer at IHCL, emphasized the value of partnerships in growing talent, while Vivek Sinha, CEO of Emversity, highlighted the integration's role in enhancing student employability and setting educational benchmarks. Plans are underway to expand the program to seven more IHCL hotels in the next financial year.

(With inputs from agencies.)