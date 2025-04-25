Adityanath calls for madrasa reforms, proposes modernisation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday called for reforms in the state's madrasa education system, emphasising the need for standardising and modernising the curriculum. According to a press statement, Adityanath in a meeting said that madrasas should not be limited to religious education but provide students with access to modern education. He advocated for ''transparency, quality, and employment-oriented education'' in these Muslim education institutes.

''We have to ensure that madrasas do not remain centres of mere religious education. The students studying there should get the benefit of all dimensions of modern education,'' the CM said. He also highlighted the challenges posed by the Supreme Court's decision to deem Kamil (Graduation) and Fazil (Post Graduate) level degrees from the Madrasa Board unconstitutional.

He stressed the need for aligning madrasa recognition standards with those of regular schools, updating the curriculum to reflect the New Education Policy 2020, and revising teacher qualifications.

He also called for a fair and transparent teacher selection process. To address these issues, Adityanath proposed the formation of a committee headed by the Director of Minority Welfare, comprising special secretaries, such as those from Basic Education, Secondary Education, Finance, Justice, and Minority Welfare, for suggesting reforms.

Officials at the meeting also saw a presentation by the Minority Welfare and Waqf Department on an overview of the current status of madrasas in the state. At present, 13,329 recognised madrasas operate in Uttar Pradesh, with 12,35,400 students enrolled.

Out of these, 561 are state-subsidised, with 2,31,806 students and 9,889 teachers along with 8,367 non-teaching staff, who have been receiving salaries as per the Seventh Pay Commission since January 1, 2016. Adityanath was informed about the Madrasa Portal, launched in 2017, which has digitised the functioning of the Madrasa Education Council. While the portal has brought transparency, the number of students appearing in board exams has seen a continuous decline, from 4,22,627 in 2016 to just 88,082 in 2025.

