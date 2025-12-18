Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association Offers Full Ticket Refund Amid Fog-Hit Match

The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) has declared it will refund ticket prices fully after the fourth T20 International cricket match between India and South Africa was called off due to fog. The match, initially set to commence at 7 pm, was canceled at 9:30 pm following six inspections due to poor visibility caused by a dense smog layer over Ekana Stadium.

Secretary of UPCA, Prem Manohar Gupta, confirmed that refunds for online purchases will be processed back to the original payment method, with notifications dispatched to registered emails. Offline ticket buyers can collect their refunds at the Ekana International Cricket Stadium's box office on specified dates with original tickets and ID for verification.

Ticket holders are required to submit necessary details for bank transfers, and refunds will be processed post-verification. Meanwhile, India is set to play South Africa in the fifth and final T20 match on Friday in Ahmedabad, promising another thrilling encounter for cricket fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)