Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association Offers Full Ticket Refund Amid Fog-Hit Match

The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association announced a full refund for tickets after the fourth T20 International between India and South Africa was abandoned due to fog. Spectators will be refunded through the original payment method or at designated box offices. The fifth match is scheduled in Ahmedabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 18-12-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 22:00 IST
Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association Offers Full Ticket Refund Amid Fog-Hit Match
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) has declared it will refund ticket prices fully after the fourth T20 International cricket match between India and South Africa was called off due to fog. The match, initially set to commence at 7 pm, was canceled at 9:30 pm following six inspections due to poor visibility caused by a dense smog layer over Ekana Stadium.

Secretary of UPCA, Prem Manohar Gupta, confirmed that refunds for online purchases will be processed back to the original payment method, with notifications dispatched to registered emails. Offline ticket buyers can collect their refunds at the Ekana International Cricket Stadium's box office on specified dates with original tickets and ID for verification.

Ticket holders are required to submit necessary details for bank transfers, and refunds will be processed post-verification. Meanwhile, India is set to play South Africa in the fifth and final T20 match on Friday in Ahmedabad, promising another thrilling encounter for cricket fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025