Left Menu

Vietnam: The New Gateway for Indian Students

Vietnam is emerging as a preferred destination for Indian students, offering affordable and high-quality education. Its expanding tech sector, multinational investments, and supportive educational environment present new opportunities, while British University Vietnam provides English programs and scholarships fostering global connections and career paths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanoi | Updated: 28-04-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 10:58 IST
Vietnam: The New Gateway for Indian Students
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Indian students are facing increasing difficulties abroad, including visa restrictions and fewer job prospects. In 2023, visa rejection rates in Australia peaked, while the US saw a significant drop in F-1 visa approvals.

In response, Vietnam is becoming an attractive destination for education due to its affordable, high-quality programs and burgeoning economy. With strong collaborations with Indian universities, Vietnam offers globally aligned education with affordable living expenses.

Vietnam's tech industry is growing, with significant investments and increasing demand for IT expertise, presenting valuable opportunities for Indian students. British University Vietnam stands out for its partnerships with top UK universities, providing international degrees and extensive career support for students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025