Vietnam: The New Gateway for Indian Students

Indian students are facing increasing difficulties abroad, including visa restrictions and fewer job prospects. In 2023, visa rejection rates in Australia peaked, while the US saw a significant drop in F-1 visa approvals.

In response, Vietnam is becoming an attractive destination for education due to its affordable, high-quality programs and burgeoning economy. With strong collaborations with Indian universities, Vietnam offers globally aligned education with affordable living expenses.

Vietnam's tech industry is growing, with significant investments and increasing demand for IT expertise, presenting valuable opportunities for Indian students. British University Vietnam stands out for its partnerships with top UK universities, providing international degrees and extensive career support for students.

(With inputs from agencies.)