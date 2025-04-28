Teacher Protests Escalate: Suspensions and Controversy in Himachal Pradesh
Four more teachers were suspended for protesting against the government's move to unify school directorates in Himachal Pradesh. The Primary Teachers Federation members faced action despite warnings against protest activities. The restructured directorate aims to streamline educational oversight across various levels.
In a growing standoff between educators and the Himachal Pradesh government, four additional teachers were suspended for their participation in protests against the recent restructuring of school directorates. This move, which affects the educational oversight from pre-nursery to Class 12, has seen opposition from members of the Primary Teachers Federation.
The suspensions were announced by Education Director Ashish Kohli and came in the wake of a warning issued by government officials to desist from further protests. The teachers involved, including those from districts like Kangra and Shimla, had previously expressed concerns over the policy, which unifies administrative oversight under a single directorate.
The government maintains that the restructuring is a necessary policy decision, though dissent among teachers has led to actions such as public protests and refusal to participate in mandated duties. The situation underscores ongoing tensions regarding educational governance in the region.
